Liam Corless named Associate Football Editor at Manchester Evening News
Reach plc has appointed Liam Corless as associate football editor at Manchester Evening News. Previously, Liam served as a sport content editor at Reach plc and assistant football editor at Manchester Evening News.
Recent news related to Manchester Evening News (MEN)
Recent news related to Liam Corless
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Liam Corless
-
Manchester Evening News (MEN)
84 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story