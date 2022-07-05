 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Sarah Lester named editor at Manchester Evening News

Manchester Evening News
By Amy Wilson
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Manchester Evening News (MEN) has appointed Sarah Lester as editor. Sarah, currently senior editor, will be responsible for brand development across print and online, in addition to her existing duties for manchestereveningnews.co.uk. She can be found tweeting @sarahllester.

Manchester Evening News Sarah Lester

