Sarah Lester named editor at Manchester Evening News
Manchester Evening News (MEN) has appointed Sarah Lester as editor. Sarah, currently senior editor, will be responsible for brand development across print and online, in addition to her existing duties for manchestereveningnews.co.uk. She can be found tweeting @sarahllester.
