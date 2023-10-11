Lizzie Frainier moves to The Times
The Times has appointed Lizzie Frainier as associate travel editor. Lizzie was previously the deputy head of digital lifestyle at The Daily Telegraph and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @lizziefrainier.
