News / Consumer

Lizzie Wilmot promoted to Senior Writer at T3

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

T3 has appointed Lizzie Wilmot as a senior writer to focus on heading the smart home section, alongside increasing coverage on beauty tech, travel tech and appliances. Lizzie previously served as home writer on the Future publication.

Lizzie Wilmot T3

