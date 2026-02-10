Lizzie Wilmot promoted to Senior Writer at T3
T3 has appointed Lizzie Wilmot as a senior writer to focus on heading the smart home section, alongside increasing coverage on beauty tech, travel tech and appliances. Lizzie previously served as home writer on the Future publication.
