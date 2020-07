The Sunday Times Style Magazine’s editor-in-chief Lorraine Candy is leaving the weekly fashion mag after three decades in the industry. Lorraine who is also luxury content director for The Sunday Times will step down from both roles on July 31.

She is currently focusing on her new book as well as continuing with her podcast “Postcards from midlife”. Lorraine can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/SundayTimesLC and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sundaytimeslorraine/?hl=en.