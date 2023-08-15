 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Lucinda Elliott becomes Southern Cone Correspondent at Reuters

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
4 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Reuters has appointed Lucinda Elliott as a Southern Cone correspondent based in Montevideo, Uruguay. As part of this new Southern Cone beat she covers Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. Prior to this, Lucinda was a Southern Cone correspondent at Financial Times and Latin America affairs correspondent at Monocle.

Financial Times Lucinda Elliott Monocle Reuters

