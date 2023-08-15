Lucinda Elliott becomes Southern Cone Correspondent at Reuters
Reuters has appointed Lucinda Elliott as a Southern Cone correspondent based in Montevideo, Uruguay. As part of this new Southern Cone beat she covers Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. Prior to this, Lucinda was a Southern Cone correspondent at Financial Times and Latin America affairs correspondent at Monocle.
