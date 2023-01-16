Lucy Anna Gray promoted to Head of Audience and Voices – US at The Independent
ESI Media has promoted Lucy Anna Gray to head of audience and voices – US at The Independent, where she leads audience and also heads up editorial in the US, from commissioning to writing for the Voices section. She was previously the head of audience – US at the outlet.
Recent news related to The Independent
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lucy Anna Gray
-
The Independent
187 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story