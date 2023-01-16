 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Lucy Anna Gray promoted to Head of Audience and Voices – US at The Independent

The Independent
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

ESI Media has promoted Lucy Anna Gray to head of audience and voices – US at The Independent, where she leads audience and also heads up editorial in the US, from commissioning to writing for the Voices section. She was previously the head of audience – US at the outlet.

ESI Media Lucy Anna Gray The Independent

