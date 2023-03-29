 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Lucy Fisher selected as Whitehall editor at the Financial Times

Financial Times
By Sarah Acheampong
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Financial Times has selected Lucy Fisher as Whitehall editor. Lucy is currently the chief political commentator at Times Radio and will move to the FT in May 2023. She will cover the UK political landscape and contribute to the Political Fix podcast.

Lucy can be found tweeting @LOS_Fisher.

 

Financial Times Political Fix Times Radio

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lucy Fisher
  • Financial Times
    467 contacts
  • Political Fix (Podcast)
    2 contacts
  • Times Radio
    64 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login