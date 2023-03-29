Lucy Fisher selected as Whitehall editor at the Financial Times
The Financial Times has selected Lucy Fisher as Whitehall editor. Lucy is currently the chief political commentator at Times Radio and will move to the FT in May 2023. She will cover the UK political landscape and contribute to the Political Fix podcast.
Lucy can be found tweeting @LOS_Fisher.
