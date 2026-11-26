Luke Powell named Wolves correspondent at Express & Star
The Express & Star has appointed Luke Powell as Wolves correspondent. Luke has spent the past few months covering Wolverhampton Wanderers alongside his coverage of Shrewsbury Town as a sports reporter at the title. He will now focus on reporting on Wolves, following the club at both home and away fixtures.
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Luke Powell
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