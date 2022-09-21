Lydia Chantler-Hicks moves to Evening Standard
Evening Standard has appointed Lydia Chantler-Hicks as a news reporter, covering breaking UK and world news, and crime.
Prior to this, Lydia was a senior reporter at the Kentish Gazette series and KentOnline.
