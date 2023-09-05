Madeleine Spencer made freelance beauty and wellness editor at Evening Standard
Evening Standard has appointed Madeleine Spencer as freelance beauty and wellness editor.
Madeleine is a freelance journalist, podcaster and influencer and has also previously worked as a beauty director at InStyle. She can be found on Instagram @madeleinelovesthis.
Recent news related to Evening Standard
Recent news related to Madeleine Spencer
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Madeleine Spencer
-
Evening Standard
142 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story