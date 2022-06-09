Maija Palmer selected as editor at Global Corporate Venturing
Global Corporate Venturing has appointed Maija Palmer as editor.
Maija was previously the innovation editor at Sifted and can be found tweeting @maijapalmer.
Recent news related to Global Corporate Venturing or Sifted
Recent news related to Maija Palmer
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Maija Palmer
-
Global Corporate Venturing
5 contacts
-
Sifted
17 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story