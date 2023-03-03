 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Marie Mannes swaps Gdansk for Stockholm Bureau at Reuters

Reuters
By Siergiej Miloczkin
7 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
Reuters has appointed Marie Mannes as a company news correspondent, covering Swedish retail and industrial sectors. Prior to this, she was a news reporter with Reuters based in Gdansk, Poland.

Marie Mannes Reuters Reuters Stockholm Bureau

  • Marie Mannes
  • Reuters
    458 contacts
  • Reuters Stockholm Bureau
    4 contacts
