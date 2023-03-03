Marie Mannes swaps Gdansk for Stockholm Bureau at Reuters
Reuters has appointed Marie Mannes as a company news correspondent, covering Swedish retail and industrial sectors. Prior to this, she was a news reporter with Reuters based in Gdansk, Poland.
