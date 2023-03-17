 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Medhavi Arora swaps BBC News for Al Jazeera

AlJazeera
By Siergiej Miloczkin
17 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Aljazeera Media Network has appointed Medhavi Arora as a journalist and documentary producer at 101 East, a weekly documentary Asia-Pacific current affairs programme. She works on long-form stories and investigations in Asia and Asia Pacific regions, and is based in Delhi, India. Prior to this, Medhavi was a journalist at BBC News.

Al Jazeera BBC News Medhavi Arora

