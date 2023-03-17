Medhavi Arora swaps BBC News for Al Jazeera
Aljazeera Media Network has appointed Medhavi Arora as a journalist and documentary producer at 101 East, a weekly documentary Asia-Pacific current affairs programme. She works on long-form stories and investigations in Asia and Asia Pacific regions, and is based in Delhi, India. Prior to this, Medhavi was a journalist at BBC News.
