Metro’s Deborah Arthurs is now editor-in-chief

Metro has named Deborah Arthurs as editor-in-chief, bringing one clear editorial voice for the Metro brand. Deborah, previously editor-in-chief for Metro.co.uk since 2014, will align Metro’s print and online platforms, and oversee the growth of subscription newsletters, podcasts, video series and social.

Deborah has previously worked as editor of the MailOnline’s Femail section as well as assistant features editor of London Lite.