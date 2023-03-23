Metro’s Deborah Arthurs is now editor-in-chief
Metro has named Deborah Arthurs as editor-in-chief, bringing one clear editorial voice for the Metro brand. Deborah, previously editor-in-chief for Metro.co.uk since 2014, will align Metro’s print and online platforms, and oversee the growth of subscription newsletters, podcasts, video series and social.
Deborah has previously worked as editor of the MailOnline’s Femail section as well as assistant features editor of London Lite.
Recent news related to MailOnline, Metro or Metro.co.uk
Recent news related to Deborah Arthurs
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Deborah Arthurs
-
MailOnline
193 contacts
-
Metro
84 contacts
-
Metro.co.uk
133 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story