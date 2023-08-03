Michael Searles joins the Telegraph
Telegraph Media Group has appointed Michael Searles as health correspondent.
Michael was previously media relations manager for NHS England and has worked at both City A.M. and MailOnline. He can be found tweeting @michaelsearles_.
Recent news related to City A.M., MailOnline or The Daily Telegraph
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
City A.M.
24 contacts
-
MailOnline
210 contacts
-
The Daily Telegraph
400 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story