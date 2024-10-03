Emily Stearn Promoted To Senior Health Reporter at MailOnline
The MailOnline has promoted Emily Stearn to senior health reporter at the national press title from holding the role as health reporter.
She will continue to focus on the NHS and health policy, developments in new medicines, women’s health and lifting the lid on bogus health products. She is also interested in hearing about any exclusive health related announcements, health related case studies and new data.
