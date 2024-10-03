 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Emily Stearn Promoted To Senior Health Reporter at MailOnline

Mail Online
By Christina Pirilla
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The MailOnline has promoted Emily Stearn to senior health reporter at the national press title from holding the role as health reporter.

She will continue to focus on the NHS and health policy, developments in new medicines, women’s health and lifting the lid on bogus health products. She is also interested in hearing about any exclusive health related announcements, health related case studies and new data.

 

Emily Stearn MailOnline

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Emily Stearn
  • MailOnline
    259 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login