Mure Dickie named Asian News Editor (UK) at FT
The Financial Times has appointed Mure Dickie as its UK-based Asian news editor. Mure is the paper’s former Scotland correspondent and will continue to be based in Scotland in his new role. He can be found tweeting @MureDickie.
Recent news related to Financial Times
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Mure Dickie
-
Financial Times
470 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story