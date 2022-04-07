 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Mure Dickie named Asian News Editor (UK) at FT

Financial Times
By Seamus Hasson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Financial Times has appointed Mure Dickie as its UK-based Asian news editor. Mure is the paper’s former Scotland correspondent and will continue to be based in Scotland in his new role. He can be found tweeting @MureDickie.

