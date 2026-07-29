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News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Naga Munchetty named as co-presenter of BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast

BBC Radio 5
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Radio 5 Live has confirmed Naga Munchetty as co-presenter of 5 Live Breakfast, joining the programme from January 2027. Naga, who has presented the station’s weekday mid-morning show since 2021, will front the programme alongside a co-host who will be announced in due course. She will continue covering the day’s biggest news stories, politics, sport and current affairs, while bringing her experience of leading conversations on issues including women’s health.

The news follows the announcement that current 5 Live Breakfast hosts, Rachel Burden and Rick Edwards will step down in December. Rachel will move to present the weekday mid-morning programme, Monday to Wednesday 11-2pm and Rick will continue to front Fighting Talk on Saturday mornings.

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