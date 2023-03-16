 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Natalie Dixon named entertainment reporter at People World

People World
By Martina Losi
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

National World has named Natalie Dixon as entertainment and showbiz reporter at People World, focusing on celebrity news and interviews.

Natalie has previously served as digital content curator at NationalWorld. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of the fashion, beauty and lifestyle website Chic Style Collective. Natalie can be found tweeting @nataliedixon35.

Natalie Dixon National World plc People World

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Natalie Dixon
  • Chic Style Collective
    1 contacts
  • NationalWorld
    50 contacts
  • People World
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login