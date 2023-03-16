Natalie Dixon named entertainment reporter at People World
National World has named Natalie Dixon as entertainment and showbiz reporter at People World, focusing on celebrity news and interviews.
Natalie has previously served as digital content curator at NationalWorld. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of the fashion, beauty and lifestyle website Chic Style Collective. Natalie can be found tweeting @nataliedixon35.
