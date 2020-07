BBC News has appointed Nathalie Malinarich as digital development editor and Stuart Millar as digital news editor.

Nathalie is currently mobile and new formats editor at the BBC and in her new role, she will focus on formats, testing and planning of big events like the 2020 US presidential election.

Stuart, who was previously editor of BuzzFeed, will be responsible for the editorial offer in news, live and social output. Both Nathalie and Stuart will start their new roles in September.