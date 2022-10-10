Nektaria Stamouli named Eastern Mediterranean Correspondent at Politico Europe
POLITICO Europe has appointed Nektaria Stamouli as Eastern Mediterranean correspondent. Prior to this, she was a freelance reporter at the outlet. Nektaria is based in Athens, Greece and also works for Athens Macedonian News Agency as a foreign affairs reporter.
