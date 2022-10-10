 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Nektaria Stamouli named Eastern Mediterranean Correspondent at Politico Europe

By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
POLITICO Europe has appointed Nektaria Stamouli as Eastern Mediterranean correspondent. Prior to this, she was a freelance reporter at the outlet. Nektaria is based in Athens, Greece and also works for Athens Macedonian News Agency as a foreign affairs reporter.

