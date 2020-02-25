New breaking news team for the New York Times in London

The New York Times has expanded its coverage in Europe with the launch of a breaking news team in its London newsroom.

Erin McCann will lead the new team as breaking news editor. She currently works as deputy editor for breaking news in the New York newsroom. Chris Stanford will work alongside Erin as breaking news editor. He currently works as a senior staff editor in the London newsroom writing the US edition of the Morning Briefing.

The team of breaking news reporters will include Daniel Victor and Derrick Bryson Taylor, who both currently work on the Express desk, and Jenny Gross, who has joined from The Wall Street Journal in London.