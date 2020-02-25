 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
New breaking news team for the New York Times in London

By Andrew Strutt
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
New York Times

The New York Times has expanded its coverage in Europe with the launch of a breaking news team in its London newsroom.

Erin McCann will lead the new team as breaking news editor. She currently works as deputy editor for breaking news in the New York newsroom. Chris Stanford will work alongside Erin as breaking news editor. He currently works as a senior staff editor in the London newsroom writing the US edition of the Morning Briefing.

The team of breaking news reporters will include Daniel Victor and Derrick Bryson Taylor, who both currently work on the Express desk, and Jenny Gross, who has joined from The Wall Street Journal in London.

Tags:
Chris Stanford Daniel Victor Derrick Bryson Taylor Erin McCann Jenny Gross The New York Times The Wall Street Journal