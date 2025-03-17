New joint Features Editors appointed at YOU Magazine
Kath Brown and Marianne Jones have been named as the new joint features editors at Mail on Sunday’s YOU Magazine. They are doing a job share with Kath working Monday-Wednesday and Marianne working Thursday and Friday. They cover first person, lifestyle features, health, and commission the features in You and welcome pitches and ideas for new and compelling stories.
Kath was previously lifestyle director at the Telegraph and Marianne was editor of the Telegraph Magazine.
