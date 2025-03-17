 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
New joint Features Editors appointed at YOU Magazine

By Christina Pirilla
2 days ago
Kath Brown and Marianne Jones have been named as the new joint features editors at Mail on Sunday’s YOU Magazine. They are doing a job share with Kath working Monday-Wednesday and Marianne working Thursday and Friday. They cover first person, lifestyle features, health, and commission the features in You and welcome pitches and ideas for new and compelling stories.

Kath was previously lifestyle director at the Telegraph and Marianne was editor of the Telegraph Magazine.

