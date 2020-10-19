 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Changes to the lifestyle team at the Telegraph

By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com
telegraph media group

Telegraph Media Group has appointed Kath Brown as head of weekend lifestyle.

Kath will be responsible for editing and overseeing the Saturday and Sunday print lifestyle sections, as well as overseeing digital content for key lifestyle genres, and will join the Telegraph in the New Year. She was launch editor of Red magazine and has also worked as associate editor of Marie Claire and editor of Woman & Home.

She will take over from Paul Davies who will move to the role of head of family at the Telegraph.

Tags:
Kath Brown Marie Claire Paul Davies Red Magazine Telegraph woman & home