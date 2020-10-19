Changes to the lifestyle team at the Telegraph

Telegraph Media Group has appointed Kath Brown as head of weekend lifestyle.

Kath will be responsible for editing and overseeing the Saturday and Sunday print lifestyle sections, as well as overseeing digital content for key lifestyle genres, and will join the Telegraph in the New Year. She was launch editor of Red magazine and has also worked as associate editor of Marie Claire and editor of Woman & Home.

She will take over from Paul Davies who will move to the role of head of family at the Telegraph.