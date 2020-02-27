 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Nick Beake to leave BBC News for NBC

By Oswin Knuckles
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
BBC News

BBCs Nick Beake is leaving after 15 years at the broadcaster to join NBC News as international correspondent. He will be based in London but travel extensively for its global channel that launches in the summer.

Nick is currently an Asia correspondent for BBC News, and covered the Coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong protests and Rohingya crisis. He also reported on the Australian bushfires, both Trump-Kim summits, terror attacks in Sri Lanka, Aung San Suu Kyi appearing in The Hague, the 2018 Indonesia tsunami, and the Thai cave rescue. Before this, he was home affairs correspondent in London.

Nick is on Instagram and tweets @beaking_news.

