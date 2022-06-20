Nick Clark moves to The Evening Standard
The Evening Standard has appointed Nick Clark as a deputy culture editor. Prior to this, Nick was a features editor at The Stage. He covers culture, film and performing arts, entertainment, and can be reached by email.
