News / National and Regional Press

Nick Clark moves to The Evening Standard

evening standard
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Evening Standard has appointed Nick Clark as a deputy culture editor. Prior to this, Nick was a features editor at The Stage. He covers culture, film and performing arts, entertainment, and can be reached by email.

