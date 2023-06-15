Noah Eastwood recruited to the Telegraph
The Telegraph has hired Noah Eastwood as a personal finance reporter.
Noah joined on 12 June and will be covering money issues. He has previously done freelance work for City AM and been an intern at the likes of The i paper, The Times and The Daily Mail. He can be found tweeting @NoahEastwood9.
