Oliver Trapnell named assistant news editor at Express.co.uk
Express.co.uk has appointed Oliver Trapnell as assistant news editor, working on the evening news desk. Oliver was previously overnight editor at Express.co.uk and can be found tweeting @otrapnellmedia.
