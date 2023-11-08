Paul Dallison named deputy EU editor at POLITICO Europe
POLITICO Europe has appointed Paul Dallison as deputy EU editor. Paul, previously slot news editor, will be tasked with growing coverage of EU issues, including trade, foreign policy, migration as well as the Commission and Parliament.
