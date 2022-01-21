Paul Stanworth joins Sky News from BBC Newsbeat
Sky News has appointed Paul Stanworth as output editor, podcasts. Paul was previously acting editor at BBC Newsbeat and has also worked at ITV’s Daybreak and Good Morning Britain and BBC Radio 5 live. He can be found tweeting @paulstanworth.
