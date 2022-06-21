Antoaneta Roussi joins POLITICO Europe
POLITICO Europe has appointed Antoaneta Roussi as cybersecurity reporter, working alongside the tech team based in Brussels.
Antoaneta joined yesterday (20 June) having previously worked as a freelance journalist, writing across the BBC, The Independent UK, Nature and others.
Recent news related to POLITICO Europe
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Antoaneta Roussi
-
POLITICO Europe
41 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story