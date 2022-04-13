Priya Elan joins The Sunday Times Style Magazine
The Sunday Times Style has recruited Priya Elan as features editor. Priya brings a wealth of experience and was most recently The Guardian’s deputy fashion editor.
He would like to hear from food, drink, fitness and interiors PRs and can be found tweeting @PriyaElan.
Recent news related to The Guardian or The Times
Recent news related to Priya Elan
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Priya Elan
-
The Guardian
629 contacts
-
The Times
379 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story