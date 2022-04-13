 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Priya Elan joins The Sunday Times Style Magazine

The Sunday Times
By Seamus Hasson
21 hours ago
The Sunday Times Style has recruited Priya Elan as features editor. Priya brings a wealth of experience and was most recently The Guardian’s deputy fashion editor.

He would like to hear from food, drink, fitness and interiors PRs and can be found tweeting @PriyaElan.

 

Priya Elan The Sunday Times Style

