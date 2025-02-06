 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Alex Lee at The Independent

The-Independent
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
7 hours ago
The Independent has appointed Alex Lee as senior tech writer to focus on leading The Independent’s tech reviews section and commission new tech writers.

Alex previously served as tech writer on the National press title.

