Promotion for Daisy Murray at ELLE UK
ELLE UK’s Daisy Murray has been promoted to digital fashion editor. Daisy joined ELLE in January 2017 as a junior fashion writer, and was promoted to fashion writer in January 2020.
Her recent promotion is effective immediately, but she takes up the mantle upon her return from maternity leave, reporting into executive editor (Digital) Natasha Bird.
