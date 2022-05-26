 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Daisy Murray at ELLE UK

ELLEuk.com
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ELLE UK’s Daisy Murray has been promoted to digital fashion editor. Daisy joined ELLE in January 2017 as a junior fashion writer, and was promoted to fashion writer in January 2020.

Her recent promotion is effective immediately, but she takes up the mantle upon her return from maternity leave, reporting into executive editor (Digital) Natasha Bird.

Daisy Murray ELLE UK Natasha Bird

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Daisy Murray
  • ELLE
    39 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login