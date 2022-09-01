Promotion for George Driver at ELLE UK
ELLE UK has promoted George Driver to senior beauty editor, digital. Previously digital beauty editor, George will continue to cover beauty and wellness across ELLE UK’s online and print platforms.
Recent news related to ELLE
Recent news related to George Driver
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
George Driver
-
ELLE
37 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story