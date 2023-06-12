Promotion for Hanna Woodside at Grazia
Grazia UK has promoted Hanna Woodside from entertainment director to deputy editor.
Hanna remains the best point of contact for covers and entertainment/talent opportunities, and will work strategically with editor Hattie Brett on Grazia’s brand development.
Recent news related to Grazia
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Hanna Woodside
-
Grazia
56 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story