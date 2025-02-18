 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Jacob Stolworthy at The Independent

The-Independent
By Helen Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Independent has appointed Jacob Stolworthy as culture and lifestyle news editor to focus on commissioning and editing all news coverage across both culture and lifestyle.  He will be covering interviews, launches, events and also will be on hand for event presenting/Q&A hosting slots.

Jacob previously served as chief culture reporter on the National press title.

Jacob Stolworthy The Independent

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jacob Stolworthy
  • The Independent
    230 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login