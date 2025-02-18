Promotion for Jacob Stolworthy at The Independent
The Independent has appointed Jacob Stolworthy as culture and lifestyle news editor to focus on commissioning and editing all news coverage across both culture and lifestyle. He will be covering interviews, launches, events and also will be on hand for event presenting/Q&A hosting slots.
Jacob previously served as chief culture reporter on the National press title.
