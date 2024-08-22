Promotion for Lillian Sesiguzel at The Business Of Fashion
The Business Of Fashion has promoted Lillian Sesiguzel to senior social manager. Lillian will be will be overseeing all of The Business Of Fashion’s social channels. She was previously social media producer.
