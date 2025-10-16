Rachael Griffiths starts as senior editorial associate at The Business of Fashion
The Business of Fashion has appointed Rachael Griffiths as a senior editorial associate, covering beauty. Rachael was previously a staff writer at New York Magazine for four and a half years.
