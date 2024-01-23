Tamison O’Connor to join ELLE UK from Business of Fashion
ELLE UK has appointed Tamison O’Connor as fashion features director, starting in March. She will report into editor-in-chief Kenya Hunt and work across print and digital. Tamison will join from the Business of Fashion (BoF) where she has worked since 2017, most recently as luxury correspondent.
