Tamison O’Connor to join ELLE UK from Business of Fashion

By Amy Wilson
20 hours ago
ELLE UK has appointed Tamison O’Connor as fashion features director, starting in March. She will report into editor-in-chief Kenya Hunt and work across print and digital. Tamison will join from the Business of Fashion (BoF) where she has worked since 2017, most recently as luxury correspondent.

