Role change for Sophie Soar at The Business of Fashion

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 days ago
Sophie Soar has been appointed commercial features editorial director at The Business of Fashion from her previous role of commercial features editor.

She is a founding member of BoF’s content strategy team and oversees BoF’s commercial content output. She is the lead author for BoF’s white paper series and host of the popular webinar series, ‘Building a Career in Fashion’.

