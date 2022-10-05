Promotion for Madison Marriage at the Financial Times
Financial Times has promoted Madison Marriage to special investigations editor. Madison was previously an investigations reporter at the publication and will be covering news stories.
She can be found tweeting @miss_marriage.
Recent news related to Financial Times
Recent news related to Madison Marriage
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Madison Marriage
-
Financial Times
465 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story