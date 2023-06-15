Promotion for Michael O’Dwyer at the Financial Times
The Financial Times has promoted Michael O’Dwyer from accountancy correspondent to chief UK business correspondent. Michael will be covering the intersection between business and politics and can be found tweeting @_MODwyer.
