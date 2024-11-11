 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Owen Walker at the Financial Times

Financial Times
By Sarah Acheampong
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Owen Walker has been promoted to bureau chief for the Singaporean bureau of the Financial Times.

Owen was previously the European Banking Correspondent at the publication and will be covering business, economics and political news across South East Asia.

