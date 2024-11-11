Promotion for Owen Walker at the Financial Times
Owen Walker has been promoted to bureau chief for the Singaporean bureau of the Financial Times.
Owen was previously the European Banking Correspondent at the publication and will be covering business, economics and political news across South East Asia.
