Promotion for Rachael Burford at Evening Standard
Evening Standard has appointed Rachael Burford as chief political correspondent. Rachael was previously a political correspondent at the regional newspaper and can be found tweeting @RachaelBurford.
Recent news related to Evening Standard
Recent news related to Rachael Burford
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Rachael Burford
-
Evening Standard
141 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story