Promotions for Rose Fooks and Jessica Ransom at TI Media

TI Media has made promotions across its life and style portfolio:

Rose Fooks is now deputy food editor and also food editor for Style at Home. She was previously senior food writer at the publisher and can be found on Instagram @rosefooks.

Jessica Ransom is now senior food writer. She was previously food writer and is on the look out for launching food and drink products or gadgets, cook books, branded recipes and celebrity/chef collaboration and interview opportunities. She also recently started running the @testkitchenuk Instagram and will be planning competition collaboration opportunities in the next few months.