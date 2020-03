The Independent has appointed Qin Xie as the acting travel editor. Qin will be taking over the role from Cathy Adams, who is currently on leave. She is interested in global travel and welcomes any written pitches on the topic, especially with a sustainability angle. Qin only accepts pitches via email, so please send any contributions to qin.xie@independent.co.uk. She can be found tweeting @qinxiesays.