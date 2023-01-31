Reuters role change for Jamie Freed

Reuters has appointed Jamie Freed to the role of global news desk editor at its Sydney bureau.

Jamie moves from her previous role at Reuters as chief correspondent, Asia aviation and defence. In her current role she acts as an editor working with Reuters reporters across the Asia-Pacific region and the world to further develop and sharpen stories, primarily on business topics including companies, finance, commodities and economics. She has informed us that relevant pitches should be sent to said journalists and not to her, as she she works purely in a editing role.

She can be followed on Twitter @Jamie_Freed.