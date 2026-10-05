Richard Frost joins BBC News
BBC News has appointed Richard Frost as a journalist in the ‘Digital Planning and Commissioning’ team. He will write weekend features for the front page of the BBC News website and app.
Richard will cover various subjects including social issues, lifestyle, consumer trends, food, drink, hospitality, relationships, parenting, personal finance, travel and social media. He can be found on X at https://x.com/richardfrosty
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